Mexico are set to face Colombia in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 today, August 14 at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica. The match is slated to start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 and Voot app would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match in India.

Check Mexico vs Colombia streaming details:

Everything at stake as we enter the 2nd round of the Group Stage of the #U20WWC 📊 Watch nations from 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 🅰️ & 🅱️ in action, LIVE from 10:30 pm, on #Sports18 1 / 1 HD 📺#HeroesHaveANewHome @FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/MsTSEh7Xhw — Sports18 (@Sports18) August 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)