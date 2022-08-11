Spain and Brazil are slated to meet each other in a FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup match today, August 11 in Costa Rica. The match has a tentative start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 channels and Voot app would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match in India.

Spain vs Brazil U-20 World Cup Streaming Details:

Watch the brightest young women footballers give it their best to win the trophy of their dreams - The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup! Watch all the World Cup matches LIVE from tonight on #VootSelect Also available at @Sports18 & @OfficialJioTV#U20WomensWorldCup #CostaRica pic.twitter.com/beAzi6wN0o — Voot Select (@VootSelect) August 10, 2022

