Spain defeated Japan 3-1 in the final of FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 Title to win the global title in Costa Rica today. It is the first time Spain clinched the trophy in their history after being runners-up in 2018. Meanwhile, Japan's Maika Hamano was named the best player of the tournament.

Check the Tweet about Spain's FIFA World Cup win:

Last night saw Spain defeat Japan 3-1 to win the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. 🏆 The 2018 runners-up, this is the nation's first time winning the title. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ee1crBHDbA — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)