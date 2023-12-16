Having beaten Newcastle United in their last match, Tottenham Hotspur will look to make the most of their good form when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2023-24 on December 16. The match will be played at the City Ground and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Spurs vs Nottingham Forest match and the live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Cleared of Misconduct Charge After His Angry Comments About Premier League Officiating.

Friday night football in Nottingham 🔜 Where in the world will you be following #NFOTOT from? 🌍 pic.twitter.com/6Zyoj9Bk6u — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 15, 2023

