Currently winless in nine matches, Hyderabad FC will be looking for their first victory in the ISL 2023-24 season when they play Odisha FC next. Odisha FC will be facing Hyderabad FC next at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, December 17. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of the Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans wanting to watch the match in Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali commentary can join the Sports 18 Khel, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla TV channels respectively. Fans who want to livestream the Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. ISL 2023–24: East Bengal Shares Points With Mumbai City FC After Goalless Draw.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)