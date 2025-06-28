Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras are battling Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas in a Round of 16 match at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Palmeiras vs Botafogo match is scheduled to be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, June 28. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Palmeiras and Botafogo is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Palmeiras vs Botafogo live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Palmeiras vs Botafogo live streaming on the DAZN app and website. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Pep Guardiola Reveals Rodri Wanted Extended Minutes in Manchester City’s 5–2 Win Over Juventus.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

SEMPRE FOMOS NÓS POR NÓS. E AGORA NÃO SERÁ DIFERENTE. SEJA NOS EUA OU NO BRASIL, UMA COISA É CERTA: A TORCIDA QUE CANTA E VIBRA ESTARÁ DE CORAÇÃO! HOJE É 𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐃𝐄 𝐏𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐄𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐒 NAS OITAVAS DE FINAL DA #FIFACWC! 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/3s1KoiEZoQ — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) June 28, 2025

