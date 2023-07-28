Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will square off against Cerezo Osaka in the pre-season clash on Friday, July 28 at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan. The match is slated to kick-start at 3.50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, for the PSG fans in India, the club-friendly match will not be telecasted in the country. However, football fanatics in India should not be disheartened as they can live stream the game on PSG TV Premium. However, they would need to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Blank As Al-Nassr vs PSG Pre-season Club Friendly Match Ends in 0–0 Draw.

PSG vs Cerezo Osaka Live

🔴 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 - 𝐉𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐃𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 🔵 🆚 Cerezo Osaka 🏟 Yanmar Stadium Nagai ⌚️ 12:20PM CEST 📱 #PSGCRZ 📺 Watch on #PSGTV Premium#PSGJapanTour2023 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/JaCun05WL2 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 28, 2023

