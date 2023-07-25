The pre-season club friendly match between PSG and Al-Nassr ended in a 0-0 draw as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to impress in the game. Despite no Cristiano Ronaldo show, Al-Nassr would be very happy with the result after having suffered two heavy defeats in their previous two games.

Al-Nassr vs PSG Pre-season Club Friendly Match

PSG and Al-Nassr ends in a 0-0 draw. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GVoV8A1Yst — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)