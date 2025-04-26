PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) square off against Nice in Ligue 1 2024-25 on Saturday, April 26. The PSG vs Nice match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the PSG vs Nice match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans surely have an online viewing option for Ligue 1 2024-25 as they can watch PSG vs Nice live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Ligue 1 2024–25: PSG Moves Within Four Games of Completing Unbeaten French League Season After 1–1 Draw Against Nantes.

PSG vs Nice Timings

