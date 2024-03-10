PSG comfortably went past the challenge of Real Sociedad to enter the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal. Now they return to the action in Ligue 1. The PSG vs Stade de Reims Ligue 1 2023-24 match will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France and has a start time of 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 is the official broadcast partner of the Ligue 1 2023-24 in India and fans are likely to get the live telecast of the match on the Sports 18 network SD/HD channels. Although fans will surely get the live streaming of the PSG vs Stade de Reims match available on the Jio Cinema mobile app and website for free. Serie A 2023–24: League Leader Inter Milan Beats Bologna To Go 18 Points Clear; Sassuolo, Cagliari Win Relegation Fights.

PSG vs Stade de Reims Ligue 1 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

