Liverpool and PSV Eindhoven are set to clash in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 30. The PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool match is set to be played at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 has Sony Sports Network as its official broadcast partner but the PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool live telecast is unlikely to be available. Fans do have an online viewing option as they can tune in to the PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but will need a subscription. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Liverpool Rotates Squad for Game at PSV Eindhoven To Rest Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Others.

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

All to play for on the final day of the #UCL League Phase! ✨🤩 Who will go through to the next round? Find out, LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork! 🤔⚽#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/TsnqjmMeNP — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 28, 2025

