Real Betis will take on Manchester United in the 2nd leg of their Europa League round of 16 match on Thursday, March 16. The game will begin at 11:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Benito Villamarin, Seville. Manchester United registered a 4-1 win in the 1st leg and are the favourites in this tie. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important match between Real Betis and Manchester United will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, Sony Sports Ten 3/HD and Sony Sports Ten 4/HD channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Real Betis vs Manchester United on Sony Sports Network

A trip to Andalusia sees @ManUtd take on @RealBetis with a 3️⃣-goal advantage in the tie 🔱 🟢 Will we see another resounding win for the Red Devils? 👹 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #UEL #ManUtd #RealBetis pic.twitter.com/lhTWzpleID — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 16, 2023

