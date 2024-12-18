The Intercontinental Cup has replaced the FIFA Club World Cup and in the final of the 2024 edition Real Madrid will take on Pachuca at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar on December 18, Wednesday. The Real Madrid vs Pachuca match will be played at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Intercontinental Cup 2024 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. There is no official streaming partner of Intercontinental Cup 2024 in India although fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Pachuca Intercontinental Cup 2024 football match live streaming online for free on FIFA+ mobile app and website. FIFA+ zone is also available on the FanCode app and website in exchange of a subscription pass. Vinicius Jr, Toni Kroos, Lamine Yamal and Other Stars Named in The Best FIFA Men's 11 for 2024.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca Intercontinental Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

FIFA+ Zone Now Available On FanCode

FIFA+ Zone is now streaming on FanCode! 🤩 Head to the app and get free access to a range of exclusive content from the beautiful game! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/cNQmJ3Zj44 — FanCode (@FanCode) December 18, 2024

