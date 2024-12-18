A total of five players from La Liga giants Real Madrid made it to The Best FIFA Men's 11 for 2024 namely, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and former footballer Toni Kroos. Only Lamine Yamal from Barcelona made it to The Best FIFA Men's 11 for 2024. Three players from the Premier League against Manchester City made it to the list namely, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias and Ballon d'Or 2024 winner Rodri. Arsenal's William Saliba and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez made it to the list. These players delivered top performances for their teams in the last season.

The Best FIFA Men's 11 for 2024: Vinicius Jr, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Rodri, William Saliba, Ruben Dias, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Emiliano Martinez

The Best FIFA Men's 11 for 2024 at FIFA The Best Awards

#TheBest FIFA Men's 11 in 2024. 🌟 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)