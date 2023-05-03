Real Sociedad will take on Real Madrid in their next match in La Liga 2022-23 on Wednesday, May 3. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Reale Arena, San Sebastian. Real Sociedad are coming into this match with a 2-0 victory over Osasuna. Meanwhile, Real Madrid registered a 4-2 win over Almeria in their previous outing. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 and fans can watch this match live on Sports18 SD/HD channels in India. Meanwhile, Jio Cinema will provide free live streaming of this game. Erling Haaland Equals Record for Most Premier League Goals in a Season, Manchester City Striker Moves Level With Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live on JioCinema

