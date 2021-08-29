Lionel Messi is expected to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 as he was named in the matchday squad for the first time since joining the club earlier in the month. The clash will be played at 12:15 am IST on August 30 and telecast will be available on VH1 with Voot Select providing the live streaming.

Finally, the moment that we have all been waiting for is here! As Messi makes his Ligue 1 debut with PSG against Reims tonight at 12:15 AM only on Vh1.#Ligue1OnVh1 #Ligue1 #Ligue1IndiaFam @vootselect #Vh1India #GetWithIt pic.twitter.com/Q1oWlJ4sbJ — Vh1 India (@Vh1India) August 29, 2021

