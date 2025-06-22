River Plate are set to face Monterrey in their Group E match in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday. The River Plate vs Monterrey Club World Cup match is scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California. The Group E contest between both sides starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch River Plate vs Monterrey live telecast on any TV channel. Fans in India will be able to watch the River Plate vs Monterrey live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer in FIFA Men's Competitions, Achieves Feat With Sensational Free-Kick in Inter Miami vs Porto Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Matches

What does today's matchday have in store for us? 🤔#FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)