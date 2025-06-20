Lionel Messi achieved yet another record as he helped Inter Miami pull off a sensational 2-1 win over Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Argentine starred with a superb free-kick in the 54th minute, which saw Inter Miami pull off a comeback in the match after being a goal down early and with that goal, he became the highest goal-scorer in FIFA men's competitions. Lionel Messi now has scored 25 goals across 10 tournaments and sits right at the top of the list. He went past Brazil legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, both of whom scored 19 goals each. Lionel Messi's performance also earned him the Player of the Match award. Inter Miami 2-1 Porto, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Superb Free-Kick, Achieves Record As Herons Register Big Win in Group A (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer in FIFA Men's Competitions

Lionel Messi, the top goalscorer in FIFA competition history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VHjJXHlpi3 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 19, 2025

List of Highest Goal-Scorers in FIFA Men's Competitions

Only legends here 😍 The top five goalscorers in men's FIFA tournament history 🔥 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 20, 2025

Watch Lionel Messi's Free-Kick Goal:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)