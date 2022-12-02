Spain and Japan will face each other in quest of their Round of 16 ambitions in a Group E encounter at FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday, December 2. Khalifa International Stadium will host the battle between these two sides at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). JioCinema will provide live streaming of the Spain vs Japan match, in languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam. For live telecast, fans have to tune in to Sports 18 1/ 1 HD.

Spain vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)