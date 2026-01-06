An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck Japan’s Shimane prefecture on Tuesday morning, January 6, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported. The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 5.1 temblor, measuring 5 on the intensity scale, at 10:28 a.m. No tsunami alert has been issued so far. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Japan Videos: Homes Shake, Lights Swing As Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warning.
Earthquake in Japan
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Japan. pic.twitter.com/bOezwBhBER
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2026
