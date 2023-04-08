In a very important match for the top four race of the English Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Brighton on Saturday, April 8. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Network channels. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming of this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Live on Star Sports Network

