Tottenham Hotspur will take on Everton in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 23. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Tottenham vs Everton match live telecast will be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. Disney+ Hotstar will provide Tottenham vs Everton live streaming on its app and website. Aston Villa 1–1 Sheffield United, Premier League 2023–24: Villans Miss Chance To Go Top of Points Table Following Draw Against Blades.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Timings

Where in the world will you be following #TOTEVE from today? 👋 Let us know! 👇 pic.twitter.com/gBGURLF2rl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)