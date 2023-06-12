After beating Mongolia 2-0 in their preparations for the Asian Cup, the Indian football team is going to face Vanuatu in a match of the Intercontinental Cup. Vanuatu vs India Intercontinental Cup match will be held on June 12, 2023, Monday with the kick-off time scheduled at 7.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match is taking place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/HD channel to catch the Vanuatu vs India live action on their TV sets. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of Vanuatu vs India on its website and mobile app. India 2–0 Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte on Target As Blue Tigers Start Campaign With Comfortable Victory.

Vanuatu vs India Intercontinental Cup Live Streaming and Telecast Details

