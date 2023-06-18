In an exciting final in the Intercontinental Cup 2023, India vs Lebanon will clash on June 18, 2023 (Sunday) with the football match kick-off time being 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The India vs Lebanon football match will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the match in India. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/HD channel to catch the India vs Lebanon live action on their TV sets. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of India vs Lebanon on its website and mobile app. Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s ‘Father’s Day’ Post Featuring Highlights of Wins Over East Bengal Goes Viral, Fans React.

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

