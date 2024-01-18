The India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, January 18 at the scheduled time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between India and Uzbekistan will be played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the IND vs UZB match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the IND vs UZB football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Lionel Messi Meets Ed Sheeran in Florida, English Singer Shares Picture With Inter Miami Star On Instagram (See Post)

India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

