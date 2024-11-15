Brazil will go up against Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Friday, November 15. The Brazil vs Venezuela national football team match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match will be played at Monumental Stadium of Maturin and it starts at 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of the Venezuela vs Brazil match in India. However, fans in India do have an online viewing option and that is FanCode, where they can watch Venezuela vs Brazil live streaming, but will need a match pass for the same. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Venezuela vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Al-Hilal Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Venezuela vs Brazil

Matchday 11 of the #CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers promises to be a blast with Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay all in action! 🔥 Catch the South American giants battle it out, LIVE on #FanCode pic.twitter.com/0n2VD0MZWY — FanCode (@FanCode) November 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)