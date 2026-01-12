US President Donald Trump has posted a picture of himself, saying that he is the "Acting President of Venezuela." Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share an image where he called himself the acting President of Venezuela, days after capturing its leader, Nicolas Maduro. Earlier, Donald Trump declared the country “rich and safe again” and praised what he called the success of the operation. In what seemed to be an edited Wikipedia page, Trump is seen as the incumbent Venezuelan president as of January 2026. Donald Trump Declares National Emergency To Safeguard Venezuelan Oil Funds.

Donald Trump Is ‘Acting President of Venezuela’

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of US President Donald Trump ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

