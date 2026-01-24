US President Donald Trump said a secret weapon he calls “The Discombobulator” was key to an American raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, claiming it disabled enemy equipment during the operation. In an interview with The Post, Donald Trump said the technology prevented Russian- and Chinese-made rockets from firing as US helicopters entered Caracas on January 3, allowing Maduro and his wife to be arrested without any American casualties. “They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us,” Trump said. ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’: Donald Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs After Prime Minister Mark Carney Signs Trade Deal With Beijing.

Donald Trump Reveals US Used ‘The Discombobulator’ Secret Weapon in Venezuela Raid

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Post ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

