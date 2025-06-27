Wydad AC is set to take on Al-Ain in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match on Friday, June 27. The Wydad AC vs Al-Ain Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Audi Field in Washington and will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Wydad AC vs Al-Ain live telecast on any TV channel. Fans in India will be able to watch the Wydad AC vs Al-Ain live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer in FIFA Men's Competitions, Achieves Feat With Sensational Free-Kick in Inter Miami vs Porto Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Wydad AC vs Al-Ain FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match

Tomorrow: Wydad AC vs Al Ain FC 🏟️ Watch @fifaclubworldcup | June 14 – July 13 | Every | Game | Free | https://t.co/IYpHTjyW1a| #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #DimaWydad pic.twitter.com/cRepbJ0Ff1 — Wydad Athletic Club (@WACofficiel) June 25, 2025

