In unfortunate news for the fans, the Rajasthan United vs SC Bengaluru I-League 2024-25 match on Thursday, January 9, will not be telecast or live-streamed due to technical issues. The Rajasthan United vs SC Bengaluru match update will be available on the I-League's social media handles. The development was confirmed by the I-League official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday. The thrilling encounter between Rajasthan FC and SC Bengaluru will be hosted at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur. I-League Clubs Seek Clarity From AIFF on Tournament Broadcast, Refuse To Play Unless Satisfied.

Rajasthan United vs SC Bengaluru Match Unavailable for Live Broadcast

