I-League outfit Mohammedan SC have announced Spanish manager Kibu Vicuna as their next gaffer. After building a strong squad, title favourites Mohammedan have made a very poor start. Due to this, Russian coach Andrey Chersinov was released in the middle of the season. And now, Mohammedan have appointed Kibu vicuna as their next manager. Vicuna has experience of winning the I-League with Mohun Bagan in the 2019-20 season. However, this time around, he will have a tough challenge to turn around Mohammedan's season. Rohan Shrestha Is Elated After Working With ‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi, Says ‘Be the Photographer and Not the Fan’ As He Meets the Argentine Talisman.

Kibu Vicuna, Mohammedan Manager

Touchdown 🛬 Join us in welcoming our new Head Coach - Kibu Vicuna💪🏻⚫️⚪️ Welcome back to the city of joy gaffer 🙏#JaanJaanMohammedan pic.twitter.com/2XoimpkD1i — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) December 24, 2022

