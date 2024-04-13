League leaders Mohammedan SC will take on Delhi FC in the final game of their I League 2023-24 campaign. Defensively strong Mohammedan SC have conceded just 19 goals in 23 matches and will be looking to finish off the season strong with a win over Delhi FC. The side will be presented with the I-League 2023-24 trophy on the matchday at Salt Lake stadium. The I-League 2023–24 game will start at 06:00 PM IST. Here are viewing options for the Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United I League match. For a live telecast of Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC, I-League 2023–24, fans can tune into the Eurosport channel. Fans can also enjoy the Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC game on the FanCode App and website. I-League 2023–24: Churchill Brothers Beats Rajasthan United To End Season on Winning Note.

Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC Live

