Sreenidi Deccan will play their last league of the I-League 2023-24 season against seventh-placed Shillong Lajong. Second-placed Sreenidi Deccan have enjoyed a productive I-league campaign with 13 wins, including two in the last five games. Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong are in poor form, losing their last three games. The I-League 2023–24 game will start at 04:30 PM IST. Here are viewing options for the Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United I League match. For a live telecast of Sreenidi Deccan vs Shillong Lajong, I-League 2023–24, fans can tune into the Eurosport channel. Fans can also enjoy the Sreenidi Deccan vs Shillong Lajong game on the FanCode App and website. I-League 2023–24: Churchill Brothers Beats Rajasthan United To End Season on Winning Note.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Shillong Lajong Live

