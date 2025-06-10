The India national football team suffered a 0-1 loss against the Hong Kong national football team in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C match on Tuesday, June 10. Despite having strong home support, the Blue Tigers created some chances in the first half. Both teams registered two shots on target in the first half. However, in the added time of the second half, India's Vishal Kaith conceded a penalty. Stepan Pereira scored a goal for the home side as the Blue Tigers suffered a loss. India 0-0 Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Share Spoils With Neighbours in Closely-Fought Encounter.

A Tough Outing for the Blue Tigers

