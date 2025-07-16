The India U-20 will face Uzbekistan U-20 in match two of the Women's International Friendly 2025 on July 16. The India U-20 vs Uzbekistan U-20 match will be hosted at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent. The India U-20 vs Uzbekistan U-20 Women’s International Friendly 2025 match will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the fans, the India U-20 vs Uzbekistan U-20 women's football match live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Sadly for the fans, there will be no live streaming online for the India U-20 vs Uzbekistan U-20 Women’s International Friendly 2025 match in India. India U20 Women’s Football Team Head Coach Joakim Alexandersson Eyes Victorious Ending to Uzbekistan Tour.

India U-20 vs Uzbekistan U-20 Women’s International Friendly 2025 Details

The #YoungTigresses will play the second friendly against Uzbekistan today! 🐯 🇺🇿🆚🇮🇳 🕣 20:30 IST 🏟️ Do’stlik Stadium, Tashkent The two teams have mutually agreed that the match will be played behind closed doors, and will not be streamed.#UZBIND #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/aN2UglsdBp — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 16, 2025

