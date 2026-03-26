India’s U20 men’s team launches its SAFF U20 Championship 2026 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the National Football Stadium. Following a 2-0 loss to Bangladesh in the tournament opener, Pakistan must secure a positive result to avoid early elimination from Group B. Four-time champions India enter as firm favourites under head coach Mahesh Gawali. With only two group fixtures scheduled, a victory today would almost certainly propel the Blue Colts into the semi-finals. While no television coverage is available in India, supporters can access a free live stream via the Sportzworkz YouTube channel for the India vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 match. The contest will start at 4:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Brazil vs France International Friendly 2026 Match?.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming U20 SAFF Championship 2026

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