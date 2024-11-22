Inter Kashi will host SC Bengaluru in the second match of the I-League 2024-25. The Inter Kashi vs SC Bengaluru match will be played at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in Naihati. The much-awaited clash will kick off at 7 PM (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. However, the matches will be live telecast from the second round or Matchday 2onwards. So the Inter Kashi vs SC Bengaluru match won't be telecast on TV in India. The live streaming of I-League 2024-25 will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. On Which Channel I-League 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Football Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

