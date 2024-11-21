The I-League being the oldest football league in India holds special importance for fans. Organised by the AIFF (All India Football Federation), the I-League is the men’s second tier of the Indian football league pyramid. Revived new format I-League also was well received by the fans and the 18th edition of the league will start on Friday, November 22. The I-League 2024-25 will have 12 teams and the round-robin format will see 132 matches. I-League 2024-25 to Kick Off From November 22 with Double-header.

The second-place finisher Sreenidi Deccan FC will host Gokulam Kerala FC on the opening day. The match will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana. The 22 matchdays will be concluded on April 6, 2025. Teams involved in I-League 2024-25 are Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Inter Kashi, Namdhari FC, Rajasthan United FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Delhi FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Sporting Bengaluru, Dempo SC, Real Kashmir FC, and Sreenidi Deccan FC. Dempo Sc and Sporting Bengaluru are the two teams that have secured promotion from the I-League 2023-24 second division. Check out the viewing options for the I-League 2024-25 season. ISL, I-League Clubs Write an Open Letter to AIFF Addressing Grave Dangers of Age Fraud.

How to Watch Live Telecast of I-League 2024-25 in India?

I-League 2024-25 will enter its 18th edition and Sony Sports Network Channel has broadcasting rights to the same. Fans in India can watch I League 2024-25 on Sony Sports Network Channels.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of I-League 2024-25 in India?

Sony Sports Network will provide a live telecast of I-League 2024-25 while live streaming of the I-League 2024-25 will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

