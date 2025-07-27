Inter Miami took the field against FC Cincinnati in their Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match, where star player Lionel Messi was suspended, having missed the MLS All-Star match last week. Apart from Messi, Jordi Alba was also handed a one-match suspension for missing the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars football match. The Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 match saw both teams try their level best to score; however, the goalkeepers, Rocco Rios Novo for Miami and Roman Celentano for Cincinnati, stood out in front of the goal, ensuring the match ended in a 0-0 draw. This meant Inter Miami, sans Lionel Messi, had to share points with Eastern Conference MLS 2025 leaders, FC Cincinnati. Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba Suspended for One Match After Missing MLS All-Star Game 2025.

Inter Miami Draw Sans Lionel Messi

Goalkeeper's duel as two of the top teams in the East split the points. 💥 pic.twitter.com/FZ9I6aoUW5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2025

