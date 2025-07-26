Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been handed a one-game suspension after they missed the MLS All-Star game 2025 on July 24. The former Barcelona stars did not attend training prior to the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars and did not feature in the game either. MLS rules allow a player to miss the MLS All-Star match only on medical grounds and both Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, without credible injury reports, have been sanctioned as a result. The MLS announced that both Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been suspended for one match and as a result, they will not be available for the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati match in MLS 2025 on July 27. Messi Cam is Back! Lionel Messi to Have Dedicated Camera Angle For Four Inter Miami Matches; Where To Watch Messi Cam Live Streaming and All You Need To Know.

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba Suspended for One Match

Inter Miami CF Players Unavailable for July 26 Match vs. FC Cincinnati due to All-Star Game Absencehttps://t.co/crDbClrb8r — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) July 25, 2025

