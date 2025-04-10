Trailing 0-1, Inter Miami hosted LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions League 2025 second-leg quarterfinal at Chase Stadium and produced a comeback for the ages. Aaron Long scored a ninth-minute goal for Los Angeles FC and put pressure on the Herons. However, Lionel Messi came to the party and kicked off a comeback, scoring the first goal for Inter Miami in the 35th minute. The second half began with LAFC still leading 2-1 on aggregate, but Noah Allen found the back of the net in the 61st minute for Miami and drew level. Messi took centre stage and converted a penalty to hit the decisive goal for Inter Miami, helping them book a place in the semifinals. Angel Sepulveda Scores Twice As Cruz Azul Beats America 2–1 To Progress to CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024–25 Semifinals.

Inter Miami Are Semifinal Bound

