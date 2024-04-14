Controversy sparked during a football match at Iran which had Esteghlal FC's goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini land in trouble. During their match with Aluminium Asak, a female fan breached security to enter the pitch and wanted to hug Hossein Hosseini. Hosseini approached her and gave her a hug. Immediately after the police attacked Hosseini and the whole stadium started chanting 'Shameless' to the police. It is forbidden in Iran for strangers from the opposite sex to touch one another or show any sort of intimacy, specially in public, which is considered the reason for this controversy. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season.

Esteghlal's Goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini Attacked By Police After He Hugs Female Fan

Scandal in Iran after a goalkeeper had the audacity to hug a female fan who stormed the pitch. The police quickly attacked the goalkeepers, with the entire Stadion chanting “shameless” at the police. Hugs between opposite sexes are forbidden pic.twitter.com/0QxLIzzv5T — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 13, 2024

