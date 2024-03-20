The match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC was played on March 8 at JRD Tata Sports Complex. The match ended in a draw after second-half goals by both sides. But Mumbai City had lodged a formal protest with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF), citing JFC’s breach of rules. As per the rule, a team has to field a minimum of seven domestic players on the pitch at all times. failure to do so, the match result was revised to 3-0 in favour of Mumbai City FC. With this result, The Islanders extend their lead at the top by two more points and now have 41 points from 19 matches. Indian Men's Football Team Gets Acclimatised to Abha's Altitude Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Against Afghanistan.

Mumbai City FC Awarded 3-0 Win Over Jamshedpur FC

MW18 result between @JamshedpurFC & @MumbaiCityFC has been revised to a 3-0 win in favour of #MumbaiCityFC due to #JamshedpurFC not maintaining 7 domestic players on the pitch at all times as per League Rules. Read here https://t.co/6o6p5AANTD#JFCMCFC #ISL #ISL10 #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Z75AhnUYcQ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)