Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against NorthEast United in the Group B match in the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 29. The Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United Super Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the GMC Bambolim Stadium and will commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, but the Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United live telecast won't be available on TV channels. But fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online on AIFF's official YouTube channel for free. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Muhammad Suhail Scores As Punjab FC Cruise Past Gokulam Kerala To Start Campaign With 3–0 Win.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United Super Cup 2025-26

Group B action from the #AIFFSuperCup continues in Goa today 🏆 Watch LIVE 📺#JFCNEUFC 🕟 https://t.co/zzbutQTDOk#FCGKSHI 🕢 @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel 🎫 Free entry for spectators in the East Stand in Fatorda and the West Stand in Bambolim 🏟️#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/mMGvXfjSEk — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 29, 2025

