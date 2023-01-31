As the transfer deadline approaches its end, we see more and more deals happening. this time, Bengaluru FC midfielder Danish Farooq joined Kerala Blasters in a contract deal of 2.5 years with Kerala Blasters. Kerala had to pay a sum of 25 Lakhs as transfer fees to Bengaluru FC to secure the deal. Danish will earn approximately 90 lakhs per year salary in his new club Kerala Blasters. There is still a few games left in the league stages of the ISL followed by the play-offs and then the Super Cup. Considering all the footballing action Kerala Blasters will take part in, this is an important signing to bolster Ivan Vukomanovic's squad. ISL 2022-23: Albert Roca Returns to Bengaluru FC As Technical Director, Darren Caldeira Joins As Director of Football.

Danish Farooq Joins Kerala Blasters

🚨 | JUST IN : Kerala Blasters FC have completed the signing of midfielder Danish Farooq, the player is expected to join the camp tommorow. [@IFTWC] #IndianFootball | #Transfers pic.twitter.com/McMG3uSB9p — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) January 30, 2023

