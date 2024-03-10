A memorable victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant as they take one more step towards winning the ISL 2023-24 league shield by beating arch-rivals East Bengal 3-1 in the Kolkata derby. Mohun Bagan Super Giant were dominant from the beginning pinning them back. Although East Bengal won a penalty in the initial minutes, Vishal Kaith saved it keeping MBSG in the game. Using the momentum, MBSG gained the lead through Jason Cummings. They extended it when Liston Colaco tapped in a attempted shot from Dimitri Petratos. It was Petratos who tripled the lead by scoring from a penalty in the dying minutes of the first half. Although East Bengal came back strongly in the second half dominating the play and scoring a goal through Saul Crespo, it was not enough to close the gap. With this win, Mohun Bagan Super Giant climb to the top of the ISL 2023-24 points table. Mumbai City FC Footballers Ayush Chhikara, Iker Guarrotxena Set to Miss Rest of ISL 2023-24 Season Due to Injurie.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Secure Clinical Victory Over East Bengal

