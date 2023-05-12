Juventus played out a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in the 1st leg of their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 semifinal match at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Sevilla got a bright start to the game as Youssef En-Nesyri put them ahead in the 26th minute. They however soon suffered a setback with Gonzalo Montiel's injury. The first half ended 1-0 in Sevilla's favour. Juventus kept on pushing for the equaliser in the second half, and they finally restored parity with Federico Gatti's injury-time goal. After a draw in the first leg, all eyes will be on the second leg, which will take place in Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville. Raul Albiol, Veteran Defender, Signs One Year Contract Extension Deal With Villarreal.

Juventus 1–1 Sevilla

