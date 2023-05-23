In a piece of very big news from Italian football, thirty-six-time Serie A champions Juventus have been docked ten points at a new hearing into the club's transfer dealings. Earlier in the season, Juventus were docked fifteen points. The decision however was overturned in April by the highest sporting court in Italy and authorities were ordered to re-examine the case. After re-examination, the Bianconeri have been handed this new penalty. Due to this, they have dropped down to the seventh spot and it is now looking very difficult for them to finish in the top four. Lionel Messi to Lead Argentina in Friendly Match Against Australia in China.

Juventus Handed 10-Point Deduction in Serie A at New Hearing Into Transfer Dealings

Official: Juventus incurred a deduction of 10 Serie A points following the verdict by Federal Court of Appeal pertaining to the capital gains scandal. ⚪️⚫️ #SerieA pic.twitter.com/foZZqZqH5H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2023

