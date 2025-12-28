In their final football match of 2025, AC Milan hosted Hellas Verona in a Serie A 2025-26 match at San Siro, earning a comfortable victory, helping the Rossoneri claim top spot in the standings, overtaking rivals Inter Milan. After a goalless regulation first half, Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Milan on the brink of the half-time whistle, ensuring a lead for the home side. In form, Christopher Nkunku doubled the advantage for Milan, converting a penalty in the 48th minute. Nkunku struck again to complete a brace for himself in the 53rd minute, providing the Rossoneri quite a three-goal cushion over Verona. Hellas tried their level best, but could not overcome the deficit, and ended up losing the Milan vs Verona match, which saw Rossoneri go top of Serie A 2025-26 standings with 35 points. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

AC Milan Clinch Three Points

Three goals and all three points 😎 Brought to you by @Bitpanda_global pic.twitter.com/PvdrVFc0QA — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 28, 2025

