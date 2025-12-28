Looking to move into the first position of standings, AC Milan will play host to 18th-place Hellas Verona in Serie A 2025-26 on December 28. San Siro in Milan will host the Milan vs Verona Serie A 2025-26 match, which begins at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, with Serie A 2025-26 having no broadcast partner in India, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs Hellas Verona live on television. The same goes for Milan vs Verona live streaming, which too won't be available due to the absence of a streaming partner in India. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles to follow AC Milan vs Hellas Verona live score updates. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

AC Milan v Hellas Verona Live Streaming Online

Our eleven Rossoneri to face Verona 👊 Brought to you by 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/DqLhdE8Mgv — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 28, 2025

